Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.050-$5.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.300-$5.500 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Piper Sandler upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.15.

FRT stock opened at $119.69 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.81%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

