FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Holdings Boosted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,132 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $47,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $23,320,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5,779.5% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,550,000 after buying an additional 143,793 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $29,255,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FDX stock opened at $271.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $195.14 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.65. The firm has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

