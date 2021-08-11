Fei Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $2.05 Billion (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. Fei Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and approximately $89.90 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00046295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.51 or 0.00150677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.37 or 0.00152535 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,014.22 or 0.99746790 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002943 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $388.67 or 0.00842530 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 2,041,429,433 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Buying and Selling Fei Protocol

