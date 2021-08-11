Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $54.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.24% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “

FNF has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $48.11 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $48.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 25.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.94.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $264,669.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 265,622 shares in the company, valued at $12,314,235.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322,054 shares of company stock worth $14,970,351 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,158,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,719,000 after purchasing an additional 146,124 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 536,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after acquiring an additional 12,402 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 353,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,363,000 after acquiring an additional 12,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 615.8% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 92,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 79,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

