Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.450-$6.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.90 billion-$14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.74 billion.Fidelity National Information Services also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.660-$1.690 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,532,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.69 billion, a PE ratio of 946.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.05. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist cut Fidelity National Information Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.94.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

