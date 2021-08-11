Findel (LON:FDL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Findel plc (LON:FDL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 233 ($3.04). Findel shares last traded at GBX 233 ($3.04), with a volume of 7,031 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £201.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 232.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 622.80.

Findel Company Profile (LON:FDL)

Findel plc supplies general merchandise to the home and education sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Express Gifts and Education segments. The Express Gifts segment engages in the sale various products covering leisurewear, electrical, household, textile, bedding, furniture, nursery products, gifts, and greeting cards through online and through catalogue in the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Findel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Findel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.