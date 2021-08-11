First Bancorp Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 32.57%.

FBNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ FBNC opened at $42.26 on Tuesday. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $48.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

In other First Bancorp news, CEO Richard H. Moore purchased 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,507.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,508,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBNC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 13.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in First Bancorp by 16.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

