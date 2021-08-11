First Bancorp to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.58 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.58 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.38.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 11.75%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FBNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.29. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $48.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

In other news, CEO Richard H. Moore bought 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,507.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,508,044.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBNC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 321,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,663,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,012,000. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.