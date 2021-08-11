First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) PT Raised to C$20.00

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

FCXXF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Get First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

FCXXF stock opened at $14.48 on Monday. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.65.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.