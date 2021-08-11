First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $55.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $47.76 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $49.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.24. First Financial Bankshares has a 52 week low of $26.71 and a 52 week high of $52.49.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.25%.

In other news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $1,031,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards bought 29,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.85 per share, with a total value of $1,513,550.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,169,154.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 33,111 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,574. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 51.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

