First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11, Yahoo Finance reports. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 11.96%.

FGBI stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,849. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $21.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.

In related news, Director William K. Hood acquired 2,620 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $50,697.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 182,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III purchased 3,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $69,950.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 244,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,733,203.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 13,448 shares of company stock valued at $260,219 over the last quarter. 42.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

FGBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

