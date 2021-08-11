First Interstate Bank Invests $14.95 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 55,196 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $14,952,000. Microsoft makes up about 1.6% of First Interstate Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 259,493 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,297,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in Microsoft by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 47,589 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,904,000 after acquiring an additional 23,249 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.6% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,724 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.6% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $286.44 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $291.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Griffin Securities lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.26.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

