First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Cut to C$27.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FM. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$35.02.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$26.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$27.06. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$11.25 and a 1-year high of C$35.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 98,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total value of C$2,597,817.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,872,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$155,022,909.10.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.