FLETA (FLETA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.12 Million

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 11th. One FLETA coin can now be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. FLETA has a total market capitalization of $14.18 million and $1.12 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FLETA has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FLETA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00056642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $403.75 or 0.00883442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00111340 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00043338 BTC.

FLETA Coin Profile

FLETA is a coin. It was first traded on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,114,153,260 coins. FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

Buying and Selling FLETA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.