FlexiInternational Software (OTCMKTS:FLXI) Trading 14.5% Higher

Shares of FlexiInternational Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXI) traded up 14.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 12,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 5,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

FlexiInternational Software Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FLXI)

FlexiInternational Software, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and support of suite of back-office accounting software solutions. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Shelton, CT.

