Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) PT Raised to $125.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FND. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $120.99 on Monday. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $65.73 and a 52-week high of $128.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.91.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 25.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $126,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,629,363.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $570,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,474 shares of company stock valued at $10,471,596 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at $2,060,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,171,000 after buying an additional 65,770 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

