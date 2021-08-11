Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) PT Lowered to $44.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FLS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen upgraded Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.57.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $39.71 on Monday. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Valley Brook Capital Group raised its stake in Flowserve by 1,520.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.