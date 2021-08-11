FMC (NYSE:FMC) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.960-$2.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33 billion-$1.44 billion.FMC also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.540-$6.940 EPS.

FMC stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.19. 943,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,843. FMC has a twelve month low of $92.85 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. Equities research analysts expect that FMC will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

FMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital cut shares of FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.93.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

