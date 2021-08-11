ForTube (FOR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.06 Million

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One ForTube coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ForTube has traded 40.4% higher against the dollar. ForTube has a market capitalization of $28.06 million and $15.26 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00056676 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00016011 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $405.59 or 0.00880648 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00112393 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.31 or 0.00152653 BTC.

ForTube Coin Profile

ForTube is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

Buying and Selling ForTube

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ForTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ForTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

