Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 261,109 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $29,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.07.

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $99.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.34.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

