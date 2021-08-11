Fragasso Group Inc. Sells 2,088 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Fragasso Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in PPL by 4,285.7% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in PPL during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in PPL by 44.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC raised shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

PPL stock opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.47. PPL Co. has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

