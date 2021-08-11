Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Stock Position Lowered by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 65.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,523 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,511,000 after buying an additional 340,714 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,215,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,967,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,418,000 after buying an additional 54,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth $46,402,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 655,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,769,000 after buying an additional 184,162 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $82.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $87.70.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $437.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.23 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 9.16%. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 32.11%.

In other news, CFO John J. Haines sold 6,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $487,920.00. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $169,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,301.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,400 shares of company stock worth $935,460 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

