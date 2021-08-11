Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$12.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FRU. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.19.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

TSE FRU traded up C$0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.65. 1,050,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,152. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,422.50. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$3.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$36.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Freehold Royalties will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.