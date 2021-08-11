freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €22.70 by Jefferies Financial Group

freenet (FRA:FNTN) has been assigned a €22.70 ($26.71) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FNTN. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on shares of freenet in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €22.25 ($26.17).

Shares of FNTN traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €20.72 ($24.38). The company had a trading volume of 292,276 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €20.78. freenet has a 1-year low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 1-year high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

