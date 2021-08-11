Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Receives €48.28 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €48.24 ($56.75).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FRE shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday.

FRE stock opened at €45.10 ($53.06) on Friday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($94.12). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €44.75.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

