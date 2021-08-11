frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Receives $56.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

FTDR stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.63. 534,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,434. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.38. frontdoor has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 299.43% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that frontdoor will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowbird Capital LP boosted its holdings in frontdoor by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 316,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,986,000 after buying an additional 47,315 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in frontdoor by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,413,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,985,000 after acquiring an additional 115,005 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in frontdoor by 1,217.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 233,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 215,959 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,981,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,273,000 after buying an additional 81,358 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in frontdoor by 20.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

