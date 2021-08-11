FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 81.34% and a return on equity of 10.53%.

FSK stock opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $23.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.45%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.