FTX Token Hits Market Capitalization of $4.88 Billion (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 11th. One FTX Token coin can currently be purchased for about $51.78 or 0.00111788 BTC on popular exchanges. FTX Token has a market cap of $4.88 billion and approximately $151.61 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 36.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00057334 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00015828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $409.17 or 0.00883442 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00043372 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $67.45 or 0.00145634 BTC.

FTX Token Coin Profile

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 coins and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 coins. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com . The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

