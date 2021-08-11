Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%.

Shares of FTEK traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.94. 474,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,296. Fuel Tech has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.71 million, a P/E ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 5.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fuel Tech stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) by 1,444.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Fuel Tech worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FTEK shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fuel Tech in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

