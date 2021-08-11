Fundamentun LLC Invests $225,000 in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FITB. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $38.16 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $43.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

