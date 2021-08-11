Fundamentun LLC Invests $314,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWP. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 14,507 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 120.9% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 26,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $114.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.73. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $81.44 and a 1 year high of $116.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

