FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Issued By Truist Securiti

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Marathon Oil in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.09. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

MRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $12.35 on Monday. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of -17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 600.0% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

