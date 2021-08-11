FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn ($0.03) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $11.23 on Monday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.22.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 233.85%.

In other news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

