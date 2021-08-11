FY2022 EPS Estimates for Northwest Pipe Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report issued on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.48 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.62.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.14%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NWPX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of Northwest Pipe stock opened at $27.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Northwest Pipe has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $38.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWPX. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 169.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Northwest Pipe news, Director Richard A. Roman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $96,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,304.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $31,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,586.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $474,663 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

