FY2022 EPS Estimates for Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Lowered by William Blair

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Privia Health Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PRVA. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Privia Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Privia Health Group stock opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.12. Privia Health Group has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.20).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $36,456,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,336,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,943,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $772,000.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

