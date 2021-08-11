FY2023 Earnings Estimate for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:LJPC)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

NASDAQ:LJPC opened at $4.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $113.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.95 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $7.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,115,000 after purchasing an additional 128,074 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,498,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 21,388 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 731,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 315,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 185,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $831,098.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 59,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $264,141.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 265,020 shares of company stock worth $1,165,039. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

Read More: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.