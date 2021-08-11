FY2024 EPS Estimates for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Boosted by Wedbush

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Silvergate Capital in a research note issued on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will earn $6.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.10. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s FY2025 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 40.03%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $115.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.38. Silvergate Capital has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $187.86.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $1,154,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,974.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.74, for a total value of $1,465,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,414 shares of company stock worth $16,775,894. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after purchasing an additional 62,606 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 741.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 66,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

