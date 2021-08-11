Gail Hamilton Sells 2,900 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total value of $345,738.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,041.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $117.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.54. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.35 and a 1-year high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

