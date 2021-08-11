Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.54. Galectin Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 562,636 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Galectin Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $198.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Galectin Therapeutics news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $32,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GALT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 378.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 82,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,620,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after buying an additional 22,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

