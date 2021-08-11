Galiano Gold (GAU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Galiano Gold to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Galiano Gold stock opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 price objective on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Galiano Gold from C$2.30 to C$1.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Desjardins cut Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Galiano Gold stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) by 657.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 554,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481,007 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Galiano Gold worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

