GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of GCM Grosvenor stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $10.60. 25,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,314. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.04. GCM Grosvenor has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GCMG. Zacks Investment Research raised GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

