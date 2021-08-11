GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Shares of GCP opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.87. GCP Applied Technologies has a 12-month low of $19.79 and a 12-month high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.07.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 6.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after acquiring an additional 16,273 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,161,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 11.3% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 55,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

