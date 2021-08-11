General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.4% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.46.

NYSE:GD opened at $199.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $129.17 and a 1-year high of $199.95.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

