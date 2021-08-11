Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) CEO Acquires $83,800.00 in Stock

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) CEO Grant E. Sims purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,002,913 shares in the company, valued at $25,164,410.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Genesis Energy stock opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $12.78.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $503.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.68 million. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Genesis Energy by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after buying an additional 27,072 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 12.2% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 44,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 37.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Genesis Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $520,000. Institutional investors own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Genesis Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Genesis Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genesis Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

