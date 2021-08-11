Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK) Shares Acquired by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Global X MSCI Greece ETF accounts for 2.8% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Versant Capital Management Inc owned approximately 4.59% of Global X MSCI Greece ETF worth $7,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GREK. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Florin Court Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the first quarter worth $793,000. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA boosted its position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 49,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter.

GREK stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,266. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.08. Global X MSCI Greece ETF has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $30.08.

