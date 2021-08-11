GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GN Store Nord A/S offers medical hearing instruments, professional and consumer headsets. The Company’s operating segments include GN Netcom, GN ReSound and Others. GN Netcom segment sells hands-free communications solutions in the form of headsets for mobile phones and traditional phones. GN ReSound segment operates within the hearing instrument industry, and produces and sells hearing healthcare instruments and related products. It offers hearing aids and accessories under the ReSound, Beltone and Interton brand names. GN Store Nord A/S is based in Ballerup, Denmark. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GNNDY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GN Store Nord A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. GN Store Nord A/S currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $296.00.

OTCMKTS:GNNDY opened at $260.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.38. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. GN Store Nord A/S has a twelve month low of $207.85 and a twelve month high of $286.11.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer segments in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

