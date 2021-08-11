Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gogo is the leading provider of in-flight connectivity and wireless entertainment solutions for the global aviation industry. They currently provide services on approximately 9,600 aircraft, which represents more than 20% of the world’s total commercial and business jet aircraft. Gogo has partnerships with 14 commercial airlines and is installed on more than 2,500 commercial aircraft. Nearly 7,000 business aircraft are also flying with its solutions, including the world’s largest fractional ownership fleets. Gogo also is a factory option at every major business aircraft manufacturer. Gogo is headquartered in Chicago, IL, with additional facilities in Broomfield, CO, and various locations overseas. “

Separately, Cowen increased their price objective on Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.42. Gogo has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $17.23. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Gogo will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gogo news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $96,453.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 32.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Gogo by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Gogo by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gogo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 220,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Gogo by 101.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Gogo by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

