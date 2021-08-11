Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Gap Up to $10.85

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.85, but opened at $11.16. Golar LNG shares last traded at $10.91, with a volume of 1,615 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on GLNG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $118.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.40 million. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 32.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLNG. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,852,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,642,000 after buying an additional 151,263 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at about $24,859,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 224.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,376,939 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,316,000 after buying an additional 1,643,468 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 259.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,138,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after buying an additional 821,102 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,621,000. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

