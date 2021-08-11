Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Trading 4.2% Higher

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) shares rose 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.92 and last traded at $8.87. Approximately 43,669 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,935,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

GFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Gold Fields presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.69.

The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 75.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after buying an additional 1,261,943 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gold Fields by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,548,000 after buying an additional 327,748 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 468,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 170,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 468,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

