Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Trading 4.2% Higher

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) shares rose 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.92 and last traded at $8.87. Approximately 43,669 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,935,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.
GFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Gold Fields presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.69.
The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.92.
About Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.
Read More: What is Green Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.