Gold Standard Ventures Corp (TSE:GSV) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (TSE:GSV) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Egilo now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.03). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:GSV opened at C$0.64 on Monday. Gold Standard Ventures has a 52-week low of C$0.63 and a 52-week high of C$1.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$229.10 million and a PE ratio of -16.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 20.38 and a current ratio of 20.56.

Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 21,679 hectares located in the Elko County, Nevada.

